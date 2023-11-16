Watch Now
NewsBeyond the Bullet

Actions

Beyond The Bullet: TMJ4 special report sheds light on Milwaukee's gun violence

This special report will air on TMJ4 News at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Beyond the Bullet 770x440.png
TMJ4
Beyond The Bullet is a special report that sheds light on the bigger impact of gun violence in Milwaukee and introduces you to people working to disrupt the cycle of youth violence. This special report will air on TMJ4 News at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Beyond the Bullet 770x440.png
Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 17:02:42-05

Beyond The Bullet is a special report that sheds light on the bigger impact of gun violence in Milwaukee and introduces you to people working to disrupt the cycle of youth violence.

This special report will air on TMJ4 News at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Click here to see 'Beyond The Bullet'

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Additional Resources

Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking Prevention

- Milwaukee Muslim Woman’s Coalition - Home - Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition
- Sojourner Family Peace Center - Sojourner
- Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services - Healing & Advocacy Services | Aurora Health Care
- The Asha Project - The Asha Project - Domestic Abuse Counseling - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- UMOS Latina Resource Center - UMOS Latina Resource Center - We Are Here MKE
- The Benedict Center - Home · Benedict Center
- Human Trafficking Taskforce - Human Trafficking Task Force
- Hmong American Women’s Association - Hmong American Women's Association - Hmong American Women's Association
- Inner Beauty Center - Inner Beauty Center
- Pathfinders - Pathfinders Milwaukee | Empowering Youth. Changing Lives.
- Alma Center - almacenter.org
- Gerald L. Ignace Health Center - Improving the Health, Peace and Well-being of urban Indians in the Greater Milwaukee Area. - Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.
- Office of Violence Prevention - Community Wellness and Safety

Addiction Services

- Community Access to Recovery Services - Adult Services (CARS)
- Aurora AODA Treatment - Residential Treatment for Behavioral Health | Aurora Health Care
- Meta House - Meta House
- Narcotics Anonymous - NA
- Wisconsin Community Services - Homepage - Wisconsin Community Services
- M&S Clinical Services Inc. - M and S Clinical Services Inc, Milwaukee | Drug Rehab Directory

Housing/Shelter

- Repairers of the Breach - Repairers of the Breach - Milwaukee, WI
- The Guest House - Guest House of Milwaukee | More Than Shelter | Not-for-Profit Organization
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission Safe Harbor - Home - Milwaukee Rescue Mission
- Casa Maria - Home

Legal Support

- Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee - Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee
- Wisconsin State Public Defenders - Wisconsin State Public Defender | Wisconsin Public defender | Wisconsin, USA
- ACLU - ACLU of Wisconsin
- Legal Action of Wisconsin - Legal Action Wisconsin
- Disability Rights Wisconsin - Home - Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Fire and Police Commission - Fire and Police Commission

Social Services

- Community Advocates - Welcome | Energy Assistance, Tenant-Landlord Help, Milwaukee Women's Center | Community Advocates in Milwaukee, WI
- Impact 211 - IMPACT 211 - IMPACT
- Social Development Commission - Home - Social Development Commission Milwaukee County Resources
- Milwaukee County Crime Victim Services - Victim Witness Services

Conflict Mediation & Violence Prevention

- 414Life - 414Life
- Team Havoc - Team HAVOC | Milwaukee WI | Facebook
- Wisconsin God Squad - Wisconsin GOD SQUAD 5239 N 35th St | Milwaukee WI | Facebook
- Safe and Sound - Safe and Sound

Home & Family Resources

- W2 Agencies
o Maximus - Moving people forward | Maximus
o UMOS - Home - UMOS Building Better Futures
o Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative - DAD Project

- Foodshare
o Marcia P Coggs Center - Marcia Coggs Center
o UMOS - Home - UMOS Building Better Futures

- Food Pantries
o COA Youth and Family Centers - COA Youth & Family Centers – Serving Children, Strengthening Families, Building Community Since 1906
o Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center - Home | Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center
o St. Bens Meal Program - Capuchin Community Services
o Lead Testing and Water Filters - Home Environmental Healt

SID Testing and Treatment

- Sixteenth Street Community Health Center - Home Page - Sixteenth Street
- Keenan Health Center - STI and HIV Clinic
- Northwest Health Center - Clinics
- Southside Health Center - Clinics