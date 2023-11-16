Beyond The Bullet: TMJ4 special report sheds light on Milwaukee's gun violence

Additional Resources
Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking Prevention
- Milwaukee Muslim Woman’s Coalition - Home - Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition
- Sojourner Family Peace Center - Sojourner
- Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services - Healing & Advocacy Services | Aurora Health Care
- The Asha Project - The Asha Project - Domestic Abuse Counseling - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- UMOS Latina Resource Center - UMOS Latina Resource Center - We Are Here MKE
- The Benedict Center - Home · Benedict Center
- Human Trafficking Taskforce - Human Trafficking Task Force
- Hmong American Women’s Association - Hmong American Women's Association - Hmong American Women's Association
- Inner Beauty Center - Inner Beauty Center
- Pathfinders - Pathfinders Milwaukee | Empowering Youth. Changing Lives.
- Alma Center - almacenter.org
- Gerald L. Ignace Health Center - Improving the Health, Peace and Well-being of urban Indians in the Greater Milwaukee Area. - Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.
- Office of Violence Prevention - Community Wellness and Safety
Addiction Services
- Community Access to Recovery Services - Adult Services (CARS)
- Aurora AODA Treatment - Residential Treatment for Behavioral Health | Aurora Health Care
- Meta House - Meta House
- Narcotics Anonymous - NA
- Wisconsin Community Services - Homepage - Wisconsin Community Services
- M&S Clinical Services Inc. - M and S Clinical Services Inc, Milwaukee | Drug Rehab Directory
Housing/Shelter
- Repairers of the Breach - Repairers of the Breach - Milwaukee, WI
- The Guest House - Guest House of Milwaukee | More Than Shelter | Not-for-Profit Organization
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission Safe Harbor - Home - Milwaukee Rescue Mission
- Casa Maria - Home
Legal Support
- Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee - Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee
- Wisconsin State Public Defenders - Wisconsin State Public Defender | Wisconsin Public defender | Wisconsin, USA
- ACLU - ACLU of Wisconsin
- Legal Action of Wisconsin - Legal Action Wisconsin
- Disability Rights Wisconsin - Home - Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Fire and Police Commission - Fire and Police Commission
Social Services
- Community Advocates - Welcome | Energy Assistance, Tenant-Landlord Help, Milwaukee Women's Center | Community Advocates in Milwaukee, WI
- Impact 211 - IMPACT 211 - IMPACT
- Social Development Commission - Home - Social Development Commission Milwaukee County Resources
- Milwaukee County Crime Victim Services - Victim Witness Services
Conflict Mediation & Violence Prevention
- 414Life - 414Life
- Team Havoc - Team HAVOC | Milwaukee WI | Facebook
- Wisconsin God Squad - Wisconsin GOD SQUAD 5239 N 35th St | Milwaukee WI | Facebook
- Safe and Sound - Safe and Sound
Home & Family Resources
- W2 Agencies
o Maximus - Moving people forward | Maximus
o UMOS - Home - UMOS Building Better Futures
o Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative - DAD Project
- Foodshare
o Marcia P Coggs Center - Marcia Coggs Center
o UMOS - Home - UMOS Building Better Futures
- Food Pantries
o COA Youth and Family Centers - COA Youth & Family Centers – Serving Children, Strengthening Families, Building Community Since 1906
o Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center - Home | Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center
o St. Bens Meal Program - Capuchin Community Services
o Lead Testing and Water Filters - Home Environmental Healt
SID Testing and Treatment
- Sixteenth Street Community Health Center - Home Page - Sixteenth Street
- Keenan Health Center - STI and HIV Clinic
- Northwest Health Center - Clinics
- Southside Health Center - Clinics