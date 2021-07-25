Australia breaks its world record, USA women win bronze in freestyle relay

Emma McKeon's blazing 51.35 leg helped Australia set a world record in claiming gold in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Saturday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

McKeon was joined by Meg Harris, Bronte Campbell, and Cate Campbell in setting the WR and finishing more than three seconds ahead of silver-winning Canada.

Australia broke its own record for the second time since taking hold of it in 2012. Canada's silver is its highest finish in this event.

The United States' quartet won bronze with a time of 3:32.81, just .03 of one second behind Canada.

Abbey Weitzeil's 52.68 was just ahead of Simone Manuel's 52.96, while Natalie Hinds swam a 53.15 and Erika Brown clocked in at 54.02.

Fourth at the halfway point, Team USA was second heading into the final 50 meters.

Catie DeLoof, Olivia Smoliga, and Allison Schmitt competed in prelims of this event and will earn a bronze medal.

The United States has won a medal in this race in every games it has competed in since 1912.