Wayne Larrivee on Packers being the NFL's new all-time winningest team after defeating Bears: TMJ4's @TheTable

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay fans know the Packers are a great sports franchise and now they have another fun fact to back up the team's storied history.

Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears was the Packers' 787th win - the most wins of any NFL franchise in history. The Bears held the record forever.

Wayne Larrivee, the voice of the Green Bay Packers, called the 28-19 win over the Bears.

"It (is) certainly the great coaches, starting with Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren, and Mike McCarthy, all who have won championships," Larrivee said on TMJ4's @TheTable Monday night.

The Green Bay Packers are the smallest NFL franchise with a long history dating back to 1919. A time when many small towns had football teams. But Green Bay's team endured through good times and hard.

"Green Bay is the last one that remains. That's a testament to the people of Green Bay," Larrivee said. "The fans who stepped up on numerous occasions when this team needed a financial lift and bought stock in this football team."

This is Larrivee's 24th season in the Packers broadcast booth. Not bad for a kid growing up in New England dreaming of doing play-by-play.

"To be able to go to the team that I followed as a kid, to go to Green Bay and broadcast the Packers at legendary Lambeau Field, that was a thrill for me. That is still a thrill for me," said Larrivee.

And it's not just the Packers. Larrivee's career includes calling games for back-to-back storied franchises. He was with the Bears for 14 seasons before arriving at Lambeau Field.

"To have the honor to be able to broadcast a Super Bowl Championship with the Bears and a Super Bowl Championship with the Packers, that's really the highlight of my career," he said.

