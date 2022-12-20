Watch Now
TMJ4's @TheTable: The seven principles of Kwanzaa and what they mean

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Dec. 26 is the start of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday that celebrates African and African-American culture and community. Venice Williams, the co-founder of Kujichagulia Producers Cooperative, joined TMJ4's @TheTable.
MILWAUKEE — Dec. 26 is the start of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday that celebrates African and African-American culture and community.

Created in 1966 by college professor and Black activist Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa originates from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya Kwanza" which means first fruits.

The holiday is centered on seven principles. Each one is recognized over the seven-day festival.

Here are the seven principles of Kwanzaa:

  • Unity
  • Self-determination
  • Collective work and responsibility
  • Cooperative economics
  • Purpose
  • Creativity 
  • Faith

Venice Williams, the co-founder of Kujichagulia Producers Cooperative, joined TMJ4's @TheTable. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

