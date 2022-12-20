TMJ4's @TheTable: The seven principles of Kwanzaa and what they mean

MILWAUKEE — Dec. 26 is the start of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday that celebrates African and African-American culture and community.

Created in 1966 by college professor and Black activist Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa originates from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya Kwanza" which means first fruits.

The holiday is centered on seven principles. Each one is recognized over the seven-day festival.

Here are the seven principles of Kwanzaa:

Unity

Self-determination

Collective work and responsibility

Cooperative economics

Purpose

Creativity

Faith

Venice Williams, the co-founder of Kujichagulia Producers Cooperative, joined TMJ4's @TheTable. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip