TMJ4's @TheTable: Normalizing mental health and seeking therapy

Mental health is something we as a society can no longer ignore. In the last week, suicidal actions have made local and national headlines.

Last Tuesday, a young Milwaukee mother drove her car into a retention pond with her 7-year-old daughter inside. This Wednesday, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the former DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres show, took his life at 40 years old.

On Wednesday Dr. Lia Knox of Black Space HQ joined TMJ4's @TheTable. Her mission is to normalize mental health wellness and seeking therapy.

"We destigmatize the conversation among Black and Brown citizens," she said. "We make sure that it is open. We talk about suicidal thoughts. We talk about how it feels to feel depressed, to feel anxious to feel down, how it feels when no one is listening, and it's okay to talk about these things. Openly to friends to family, given a safe space to talk about it with each other. Therefore, we're able now to talk about it within our community."

For more information on FREE group therapy sessions with Black Space Milwaukee visit this link.

