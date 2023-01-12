Watch Now
NewsAt the Table

Actions

TMJ4's @TheTable: How to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder this winter

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Have you ever wondered why this time of the year you get into a funk you just can't seem to shake? Maybe you are experiencing SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 23:18:54-05

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wondered why this time of the year you get into a funk you just can't seem to shake?

Maybe you are experiencing SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder. Statistics show that about 10 million Americans are affected by SAD each year.

Mental wellness expert and psychologist Dr. Lia Knox sat @ The Table on Wednesday.

WATCH the video at the top of this article for Dr. Knox's three helpful ways to cope with SAD during the winter months.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower