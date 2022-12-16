Watch Now
TMJ4's @TheTable: AG Kaul asks FCC to place anti-robotext protections

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Robotext messages are bombarding people's cell phones. Attorney General Josh Kaul wants the Federal Communication Commission to get tougher on those sending out these mass calls.
You wonder how they got your number to send you a text message and when you call the number back it's out of service.

Robotext messages are bombarding people's cell phones and Attorney General (AG) Josh Kaul wants the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to get tougher on those sending out these mass calls.

Attorney Kaul talks @TheTable about the effort 51 other AGs across the country are asking the FCC to do.

"We're asking them to take action to reduce the number of Robottexts," he said. "We've been doing a lot of work to prevent these kinds of scams. Through Robocalls and Robotexts and there are some things that the providers can do to identify calls or texts that are coming in."

