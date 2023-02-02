TMJ4's @ The Table: MKE Fellows receives financial boost from NBA foundation

Preparing the next generation and creating a strong pipeline of young African American male college graduates here in Milwaukee is the mission of MKE Fellows.

Wednesday the mentor program was given a huge financial boost from the NBA foundation.

At the table Wednesday night was co-founder John Daniels III to talk about how this partnership will give them the funds they need to expand their program for girls.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Learn more at MKEFellows.com.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip