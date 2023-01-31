TMJ4's At The Table: Milwaukee Film to showcase the Black experience this February

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film uses the art of film to educate, empower and inspire its audiences.

This year, it has a list of films and activities to engage audiences in the Black experience this February.

Milwaukee Films' Chief Innovation Officer Geraud Blanks joined us @ The Table to discuss this year's Black history programming.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

