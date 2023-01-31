Watch Now
NewsAt the Table

Actions

TMJ4's At The Table: Milwaukee Film to showcase the Black experience this February

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Milwaukee Film uses the art of film to educate, empower and inspire its audiences. This year, it has a list of films and activities to engage audiences in the Black experience this February.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 23:19:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film uses the art of film to educate, empower and inspire its audiences.

This year, it has a list of films and activities to engage audiences in the Black experience this February.

Milwaukee Films' Chief Innovation Officer Geraud Blanks joined us @ The Table to discuss this year's Black history programming.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower