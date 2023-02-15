TMJ4's At The Table: How to score on a dating app

Most people these days are looking for a love connection but a dating app really helps you score with cupid.

Marc Tasman, the Director of Digital Arts and Culture at UWM joins us At The Table this Valentine's Day to help us navigate the dating app algorithms for a more meaningful connection.

The next time you decide to swipe right, Tasman has a few words of advice...

Ask thoughtful questions

Limit time on the app

Know your expectations

To hear the complete interview, watch the video at the top of this article.

