TMJ4's At The Table: How to score on a dating app

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Marc Tasman, director of UWM's digital arts and culture program, joins TMJ4's @ The Table.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 23:26:15-05

Most people these days are looking for a love connection but a dating app really helps you score with cupid.

Marc Tasman, the Director of Digital Arts and Culture at UWM joins us At The Table this Valentine's Day to help us navigate the dating app algorithms for a more meaningful connection.

The next time you decide to swipe right, Tasman has a few words of advice...

  • Ask thoughtful questions 
  • Limit time on the app
  • Know your expectations 

To hear the complete interview, watch the video at the top of this article.

