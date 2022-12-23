TMJ4 @TheTable: Enjoying the light and blessings of Hanukkah

MILWAUKEE — The eight day Festival of Lights known as Hanukkah is upon us. Cantor David Barash with Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun joined TMJ4's @TheTable Thursday night to talk about the Jewish holiday and the lighting of the menorah.

"We light one candle each day and the light increases," Barash said @TheTable. "It's really known as a Festival of Lights, and then the light increases each day."

Three blessings are said on the first night of lighting the candles - including the Blessing of Miracles.

Cantor Barash shared the blessing of the miracle in Hebrew @TheTable and then in English, "Praised are you eternal God ruler of the universe that made miracles for our ancestors in their day and also in our day, said Cantor Barash, and we look for miracles here as well."

To see more important interviews with key community leaders watch @ TheTable on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. with Shannon Sims and Charles Benson.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip