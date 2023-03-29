@TheTable: Vietnam veteran shares his memories about coming home

MILWAUKEE — A local Vietnam veteran shares his memories about coming home from war and an upcoming event to honor their service.

Wednesday marks 50 years since the U.S. withdrew from the Vietnam War. Joining TMJ4 At The Table Tuesday evening was Vietnam vet Richard Clark Sr. He will be a part of a panel hosted by the Milwaukee VA and the Milwaukee Vet Center called Welcome Home Ceremony.

