@TheTable: Urban Ecology Center set to break ground on new facility at Washington Park

The Urban Ecology Center (UEC) has been rooted in Milwaukee for a couple of decades and they continue to grow with a new facility planned at its Washington Park location.

"We're going to do our groundbreaking on August 22 in the afternoon," said Jen Hense, the new Executive Director of the Urban Ecology Center.

Hense was @The Table Wednesday night to talk about the Center's future.

"While the building is beautiful and we needed to expand our programs, I think what we are most excited about is the impact that we're going to make in the Washington Park community and with our neighbors and friends."

UEC's membership program also offers lots of options for families and summer fun.

"Our summer camps are in full swing right now at both our Menomonee Valley and Riverside Park Ranch. We do great community science and research programs, and you can always come and get your hands dirty and help out with our land stewardship," said Hense.

The mission remains the same, connecting people with nature in an urban environment. "Urban green spaces right outside your door, that is not something that everyone has access to," Hense said. "It's incredibly important, especially right now when we know how important it is to connect people to the environment and to understand the stress that that it's under, this is a great space to be in."

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip