@TheTable: Three iconic local institutions behind big data and tech hub investment

MILWAUKEE — Three iconic local institutions are teaming up again to help Milwaukee become a national data science and tech hub.

"It's unique in the following sense, there are other data science institutes around the country, but this is the first time in the country that three very different institutions have come together," said Dr. Purush Papatla, Co-Director of the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute at UW Milwaukee.

Northwestern Mutual, UW-Milwaukee, and Marquette University are all part of the team effort behind the program. Together they've committed $35 million over the next five years after investing $40 million since 2018.

Dr Papatla was @TheTable Thursday night to talk about the unique partnership.

"The first five years the money was used to build new data science programs at UW-Milwaukee," said Papatla. "In particular, we started a Master of Science and data science program, and a Bachelor of Science and data analytics program because of the launch of this institute. And towards that end, we hired new faculty. A lot of time went into the development of programs."

He says the Institute is already seeing results in a competitive tech hub field and he's optimistic about the next five years.

"We want to keep the pace going, and even increase the pace to attract many more students. And we want advanced research and data science because that's the other big goal."

