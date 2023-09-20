@TheTable: TBEY Arts Center provides arts education to underserved kids in Milwaukee

The art of expression can open our eyes to a world of possibility.

TBEY Arts Center, a Milwaukee non-profit has been providing arts education to underserved kids for 23 years.

On Tuesday, Contessa Lobley with TBEY Arts Center joined us At The Table.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

If you want to learn more and support the work the arts center is doing in the community, the non-profit will hold a benefit concert at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Thursday. See more about the StarGazed Benefit Concert on tbey.org.

