@TheTable: Stopping the cycle of youth violence after stolen car vs bus crash

MILWAUKEE — A disturbing video of a reckless driver crashing into a school bus in Milwaukee Monday morning left many stunned.

Blurred video: Reckless driver slams into bus

Police say a teen was probably behind the wheel of the stolen car. One of the 15-year-old passengers remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

David Sinclair, a member of Milwaukee County's Credible Messengers program, joins us At The Table to discuss how his team is working to intervene or disrupt this type of behavior.

