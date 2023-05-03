Watch Now
@TheTable: Stopping the cycle of youth violence after stolen car vs bus crash

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
A disturbing video of a reckless driver crashing into a school bus in Milwaukee Monday morning left many stunned.
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 23:27:00-04

MILWAUKEE — A disturbing video of a reckless driver crashing into a school bus in Milwaukee Monday morning left many stunned.

Police say a teen was probably behind the wheel of the stolen car. One of the 15-year-old passengers remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

David Sinclair, a member of Milwaukee County's Credible Messengers program, joins us At The Table to discuss how his team is working to intervene or disrupt this type of behavior.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

