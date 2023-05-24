@TheTable: Sickle Cell project researches rare blood disorder

﻿ Sickle cell affects about 100,000 people in the United States. The rare blood disorder can be debilitating for those living with the disease.

On Tuesday, Dr. Dora Clayton Jones sat At The Table. Dr. Clayton-Jones has dedicated her career as a primary care nurse and her research to caring for young patients with sickle cell disease.

Through the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators from the University of California, Davis, Clayton-Jones was awarded $150,000 to fund her passion project, The POSSE project.

"I work in collaboration with young adults to identify what their needs are, and they actually came up with the name The Posse Project," said Dr. Clayton-Jones.

POSSE Project stands for Purpose, Opportunity, Support, Scientific Development, and Empowerment. This virtual and in-person project is open to youth 18-24 in Wisconsin and beyond.

The application deadline on May 31, 2023. To find out more information, click here.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

