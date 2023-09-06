@TheTable: School of Freshwater Sciences raising money to build research vessel for Great Lakes

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee is two-thirds of its fundraising goal to build a cutting-edge research vessel designed for the Great Lakes.

The School of Freshwater Sciences has raised $15 million of $20 million to construct and maintain the Maggi Sue vessel.

Tuesday evening at the table, UWM chancellor Mark Mone shares how the research vessel will not only help scientists but also be a functioning classroom for college and K-12 students.

To learn more and donate, visit UWM.edu.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip