@TheTable: Reshaping Milwaukee County green spaces

There's no shortage of green space in Milwaukee County to explore.

Now you can help improve it. At The Table Monday night was the Milwaukee Parks Foundation to talk about a new project... The Resident-Led Park Activation “Sprouts” Fund.

Executives director Rebecca Stoner and Triston Shorter, director of communications, share how the foundation is preparing to give away up to $40,000 towards beautification projects.

To apply for the sprouts grant click here.

