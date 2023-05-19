@TheTable: Local program changes the narrative for college students with first-ever graduation class

MILWAUKEE — It's college graduation season but for too many students a college degree is financially out of the question.

All-In Milwaukee is trying to change that narrative for diverse students from families with limited income.

"We're also trying to make sure students stay here to reverse the brain drain and to retain our local diverse talent," said Allison Wagner, Executive Director of All-In Milwaukee, a local coalition of education partners.

Wagner, along with recent UW-Madison graduate Andrew Rodriguez, were @TheTable Thursday night.

"All-In Milwaukee supported me financially through renewable scholarships, through advising and meetings every month with our advisors," said Rodriguez.

He is among the first college graduation class for the All-In program that is now helping hundreds of students at eight university programs.

"All-In Milwaukee is a college completion program," said Wagner. "We provide 415 students like Andrew support through college. There's substantial scholarship, an advising program, and career development support."

The program also helps graduates find jobs. Andrew is already off to a great start. "I'll be working at Baird but specifically Baird Advisors under Mary Ellen Stanek."

Wagner says the key to the program is providing support at all levels to help students get through the challenges of college, it's not just about the financial support.

"We know we have amazing students here in Milwaukee, but we need to support them through the many hurdles of higher education," said Wagner. "Including figuring out the finances, the housing, the enrollment, the courses, plus life happens. "

