@TheTable: Judge Foley on adoptions: 'The answer for kids in crisis is a loving safe, home'

Can one's life directly change the lives of 4,000 young people? The answer is yes if you're Judge Christopher Foley, the now-retired Milwaukee County Circuit Judge.

Judge Foley has presided over about 4,000 adoptions. He was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about his passion for adoptions.

"I was blessed by a loving, safe home. And the answer for kids in crisis is a loving safe home," said Judge Foley.

He has helped connect loving families with loving children for nearly 40 years.

"I've found an emotional connection to all of them, to have the privilege to be a part of their lives, even if it's just for that one moment," said Foley. "It's an incredible, special moment and it's an incredible privilege for me."

Foley is a father and grandfather - but he also hears about the major milestones from those who have gone through the adoption process.

"I get calls and letters and Facebook stuff all the time from children and their families who have been through my court and have gone through the adoption process with their achievements and so forth," said Foley. "It's so very gratifying.”

Foley's wisdom for those thinking about adopting?

"A loving safe home is the answer for children in crisis, and I can assure you from my vast experience that you get as much as you give through the adoption process."

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

