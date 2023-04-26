@TheTable: How racing legend Alan Kulwicki's mechanical engineering degree changed the game

MILWAUKEE — Thirty years ago the racing world lost a legend Alan Kulwicki. But did you know Kulwicki was the first full-time race car driver to hold a mechanical engineering degree?

Tuesday night at the table was associate professor Nathan Salowitz to discuss how Kulwicki changed the game on the race track.

You can learn how Kulwick's legacy lives on at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee on the university's website.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

