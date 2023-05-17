@TheTable: Free water safety program for kids, parents at YMCA of Greater Waukesha Co.

MILWAUKEE — It is a sad statistic, more children ages 1-4 are dying from drowning than any other cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But it can be prevented. May is National Water Safety Month.

"I think it is unfortunate that we tend to take the water for granted," said Sam Seidel, Associate Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County. "It's fun, it's a great way to get your workout in, but it's also easy to forget that there is an inherent danger."

Seidel was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about water safety. He says supervision is key when children are around water.

"If you are a child, notify an adult or guardian where you're going to be and that they are properly watching you," said Seidel. "But, then beyond specific swim lessons, it's learning basic lifesaving skills."

Seidel knows water activities can be fun but not everyone has access to swimming lessons or water safety programs.

"That was a big focal point around offering the Safety Around Water Community Day at the YMCA, to open our doors, not just for our members who get regular access to our pools, but anyone in our community is welcome to come and try the Y that day, get in the water and learn some safety skills.”

