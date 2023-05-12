@TheTable: Ending gun violence and healing communities in the process

Safe and thriving communities are a goal for any city and community across America, but gun violence has disrupted the peace many have dreamed of.

Thursday night, we wanted to talk about an effort that is going on this weekend to bring regional health leaders and violence prevention advocates together toward effective change.

Two men are working to end gun violence and heal communities in the process. Reggie Moore, director of Community Safety Policy & Engagement for the Medical College of Wisconsin, as well as Yafinceio "Big G" Harris, co-founder of Peace During War from Kalamazoo, joined us At The Table.

Harris knows firsthand how gun violence can have an impact on the lives of young people.

"I am both a victim and a suspect of gun violence," said Harris.

He traveled from Kalamazoo, MI to be a part of a two-day conference with other regional community safety advocates.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

