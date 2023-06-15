@TheTable: Community Unity Father's Day celebration this weekend

This weekend is Father's Day, a day to give a shout-out and thanks to all the dads.

"I think many of our dads need a booster shot, they need to know that it's okay to maybe have messed up, to have a need or where to go where people are not going to judge them," said Andre Lee Ellis with Fathers for Progress.

Ellis was a guest @The Table Wednesday night to talk about the 35th Community Unity Father's Day event at Sherman Park.

This year's theme is about being “transparent” with resources available to help fathers with any challenges they might be facing.

"We put it right at their fingertips and people that come every year know that those kinds of resources will be there," said Ellis. "We're talking about whether it relates to mental health, whether it relates to financial literacy, whether it relates to fathers that are having breakdowns or need some help for the fatherhood initiatives."

Ellis says the event at 3000 N. Sherman Blvd. is about bringing dads together and sharing stories to help each other.

"They may meet other people that have been right through the same thing. That's how the healing in our community will begin."

