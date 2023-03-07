@TheTable: Closing the literacy gap among African American students

MILWAUKEE — Closing the literacy gap among African American third graders and their white classmates is one of many missions for the Literacy Lab.

Program director, Bernard Rahming joins us At The Table to discuss how their leadership fellow is not only a part of the solution but also a way to diversify the teacher pipeline and encourage more young men of color into becoming early educators.

You can watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

