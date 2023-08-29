@TheTable: Can calls from inmates to family and friends help reduce recidivism?

A call to a parent or family member can be a lifeline for anyone facing a struggle or a tragedy. Even if that someone is incarcerated.

"When you're talking to anyone that's outside, they can give you some guidance and some grounding about what your future ultimately is," said Shannon Ross, executive director and founder of The Community.

Ross was @TheTable Monday night to talk about challenges faced by people transitioning from incarceration back to society. Ross spent 17 years in prison, almost half his life. He earned a Bachelor's degree behind bars and later a Master's degree after he was released.

"I think 95% of people that are in prison are coming home," said Ross

Ross is also behind the 'correcting the narrative' effort.

"We're just trying to address the narrative around people that have criminal records and the great need for change in the system."

He says it's about giving former inmates the chance to rebuild and restart their lives and succeed and it can start with those calls while behind bars with parents or positive people in their lives.

"Calls are allowing people to have support, said Ross. "They come back ready to be successful and stable in the society that we want from folks coming home."

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

