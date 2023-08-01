@TheTable: Bublr sees an increase in E-bikes usage

E-Bikes are all the rage, and this summer Bublr Bikes has rolled out 400 new electric bikes around Milwaukee.

"I think Bublr is a good fit for Milwaukee. In fact, Bublr is only in Milwaukee, West Allis, and Wauwatosa," said James Davies, executive director of Bublr Bikes. "In terms of ridership, we see all sorts of people riding them. UW Milwaukee students are some of our frequent users."

Davies was @TheTable Monday night to talk about the bike-sharing program.

"We saw a pretty significant increase in older age groups, using our bikes when we added that E-bike option, but we do see a really good cross-section of Milwaukeeans using the bike," said Davies.

To make the Bublr experience more affordable and more accessible, the nonprofit leans on fundraising efforts like this year's Bublr Bash on Sept. 14.

"What we charge only covers about a third of what it costs us to keep the system going," said Davies. "We have an access pass program so that anyone who receives any sort of benefit in Milwaukee County can get a free pass. They have to sign up on our website, then they get a free pass."

Bublr also has adaptive bikes and a workforce development project with the Boys and Girls Club. You have to be 14 years old to rent a bike.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip