@TheTable: Black Births Symposium in Milwaukee will focus on maternal health solutions

MILWAUKEE — A community conversation on the health challenges with Black births in Milwaukee.

"For Black babies, they are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies," said Erica Olivier, Deputy Commissioner of Community Health for the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Olivier was @TheTable Monday night on TMJ4 News to talk about the upcoming Black Birth Maternal and Infant Health Symposium, which will be held on March 25 in Milwaukee.

"Some of the ones that are really specifically targeting maternal child health are our birth outcomes made better program for doulas and that is really providing pregnancy and postpartum and prenatal services through birth planning, labor delivery support, advocacy, and breastfeeding support," Olivier said.

The Milwaukee Health Department offers many programs to help expecting mothers. You can find them on the city's website.

