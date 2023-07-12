@The Table: 2024 RNC in Milwaukee 'working to get as many vendors as possible'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is about a year away from hosting the Republican National Convention and the 2024 MKE Host Committee is getting ready for the 50,000 expected visitor.

The convention at Fiserv Forum runs from July 15-18, 2024.

"We are the producer of the show. We work very closely with the RNC who's the director of the show, they run the show in the building, we're outside the building," said Alison Prange, Chief Operating Officer of the Host Committee. "We work on behalf of businesses on behalf of the community, to show opportunities to work together."

Prange was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about the need for local vendors to sign up for convention contract work.

"We're working to get as many vendors as possible into the vendor portal on the MKE 2024 Host Committee website, that's the way we're going to be able to connect those vendors or venues, restaurants, service organizations, into the host committee and the opportunity to work with them," Prange said.

Opportunities also exist for local vendors at the first Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum on August 23.

Pange said the Host Committee is holding a Partner Fair with hundreds of vendors to showcase their work, services, or products to RNC members from around the country attending the Milwaukee debate.

"We're hoping to have over 250 vendors from across Southeast Wisconsin join us at a partner fair where we connect them from people coming into the community that week, that will hopefully be here next summer," she said.

The Host Committee is also seeking volunteers to sign up for the convention. For more information, visit mke2024host.org.

