SHARP Literacy helps kids excel in the classroom and enjoy the holidays: TMJ4's @TheTable

STEAM is an important component of any child's education. It stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Dec 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Helping students become superstars when it comes to STEAM learning. That's just one goal for SHARP Literacy.

"Our mission is that we partner with educators to foster a love of learning and brighten children's futures through our innovative STEAM-based experiential programming," said Lynda Kohler, President and CEO of SHARP Literacy.

She was a guest on TMJ4's @TheTable Tuesday night with Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

"We start kids in K-3 on their STEAM journey and they're learning all kinds of really awesome concepts like gravity," Kohler said @TheTable.

This Thursday, SHARP literacy is teaming with Carroll University, Quad, and Kohl's with a $150 'Holiday Happiness' shopping spree for about 80 students at Hadfield Elementary School in Waukesha.

"We're hoping that it enhances their holiday and holiday happiness. Last year, so many of the kids bought stuff, not only for themselves but for their mom and their dad and their grandma," said Kohler.

