Retiring Waukesha County Chair Decker reflects on time in office: 'I'm more of a pragmatist.'

Paul Decker is a public servant, cancer survivor, an overall optimist and soon to be retired Waukesha County Board Chairman.

"I plan on staying in the community, said Decker, who was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about his 12 years as the County Board Chairman.

Decker decided not to seek re-electionin April of 2024 after years of helping the county navigate big changes and challenges.

"I'm very proud of how we handled COVID, that is one thing is we were very pragmatic about it, which is what we try to be about everything," said Decker.

Decker was County Chair for a number of big projects - including construction of a new Health and Human Services Building, the sale of Wanaki Golf Course, the Courthouse renovation and the West Waukesha bypass infrastructure project.

Decker has also worked on engaging Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties as regional partners to find common ground on transportation, jobs and housing issues.

He’s encouraged by regular conversations with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"I'm more of a pragmatist," said Decker. It's one of the pragmatic things that we do as government. Not get into the philosophical but to me if we have people and we get them to work, and they have productive jobs, that cures a lot of other ills and issues in our society."

Decker plans to stay active in retirement from public service. "I've already been approached on items, and I'd be glad to continue to help."

