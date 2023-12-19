No snow, no worries for Santa Claus: 'Never fear, Santa has a backup plan'

MILWAUKEE — It's a big night when a man in the red suit visits Milwaukee.

"Merry Christmas to everyone out there," Santa Claus said @TheTable Monday night.

Santa was joined by Mrs. Claus to talk about all the excitement of the holiday season. Right now, it's all about getting the toys ready.

"We have a good purchasing department," said Santa. "You get all the supplies that the elves need so that they can create these wonderful toys and then we can get them over to shipping so they can get them all loaded up into the magic bag into the sled and we'll be ready for Christmas Eve."

It’s a team effort said Mrs. Claus, "We've got all the elves to help, they're pretty good at getting on him."

Follow Santa's every move on Christmas Eve with the NORAD Santa tracker.

Santa says he's not worried about the lack of snow predictions for Christmas.

"Never fear, Santa has a backup plan. I will do some modifications to the sled, the reindeer know how to handle it in the snow or on dry pavement."

