New art exhibit at UWM explores contemporary Native American women through photos

MILWAUKEE — Art has the power to draw us in to experience a world we may not be familiar with in an intimate setting.

The University of Milwaukee is highlighting the beauty and diverse lives of Native American women across the country including a few with Wisconsin ties.

The exhibit Seeds of Culture: The Portraits and Voices of Native American Women is a labor of love for photographer Matika Wilbur, a member of the Swinomish and Tulalip tribal nations.

"The subtitle of Matika's book, Changing the Way We See Native America, is really at the heart of what this exhibition is," said Linda Corbin Pardee, senior manager of art programming, who joined us At The Table Thursday night.

The photography exhibit also includes an interactive display for visitors as they walk through the gallery halls.

The exhibit Seeds of Culture: The Portraits and Voices of Native American Women will be on display at the university's Student Union Art Gallery until Dec. 15.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip