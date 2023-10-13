More workers using FlexRide Milwaukee to get to work: Why the low-cost option is expanding

Need a ride to work? FlexRide Milwaukee is becoming a go-to option for hundreds of workers a week. And it's expanding now to the suburbs.

"We have pickup zones in the City of Milwaukee both on the north and south side of the city of Milwaukee. It will take you from anywhere within that zone on the north or south side of the city to an employment zone," said Dave Steele, executive director of MobiliSE.

FlexRide Milwaukee connects workers with employers by providing transportation for as little as $3.

Steele was @TheTable Thursday night along with Millie Coby with Employ Milwaukee to talk about FlexRide Milwaukee expanding and a new free option for working parents.

"FlexRide for working parents is absolutely phenomenal and it's absolutely essential," said Coby. "It takes parents with their child from home to the daycare center that they are a part of, and then takes that parent to work."

FlexRide Milwaukee provides shared rides through a series of neighborhood zones and employment zones in the city that now includes New Berlin and Oak Creek.

Steel says the key is to find places in the suburbs with a concentration of good-paying jobs but also close to the city and eliminate any transportation barrier to getting to work.

"We're looking for places to serve where it's hard to get to by a bus route, but still a good commutable distance from the city," said Steele.

The suburban expansion is the result of $1.3 million in new funding from Milwaukee County.

