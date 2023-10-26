Milwaukee VA reaches out to female veterans with new healthcare program

MILWAUKEE — Female veterans are the fastest growing segment of the veteran population, yet many don't know about or don't use the VA center for their health care needs.

"I think they just don't know how much we've grown, how much we've put into the program," said Katie Wisniewski, manager of the Women Veteran Program at the Zablocki VA Medical Center.

She was @TheTable Wednesday night to talk about the 100th anniversary of health care for female veterans at the Milwaukee VA.

"We have services now that are blowing people away," said Wisniewski. "We have anything from maternity care to gynecology care, primary care, and mental health care."

There are two million female Veterans living in the United States. The VA Medical Center is trying to reach out to Veterans in the Milwaukee area to let them know about healthcare services specifically for women.

Programs range from breast and cervical cancer screenings to mental health issues concerning post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

On Friday, the Milwaukee VA will host its first-ever Women's Health Resource Fair at the Matousek Auditorium inside the hospital on W. National Avenue.

"We have so many amazing resources, both internal and external. The partnerships that we have in the community, they are going to be there to offer their programs," said Wisnieski. "Just come check us out, see what we have, give us a chance."

