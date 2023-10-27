Milwaukee non-profit empowering young girls: 'We create safe spaces for girls'

Supporting teen girls as they navigate their middle and high school years and socioeconomic challenges, that is the goal of PEARLS for Teen Girls, and they have been doing it for 30 years.

"Pearls is a really special organization because we create safe spaces for girls in our community, to create sisterhood to be able to have those difficult conversations with people who can support them and help them along the way," said Tiffany Tardy, President and CEO of PEARLS.

Tardy was @TheTable Thursday night to talk about how the nonprofit empowers young Milwaukee girls in today's challenging environment.

"We're talking about their social-emotional learning we're talking about setting goals, life skills, healthy relationships, were able to create those safe spaces where girls can really achieve their goals and really think about dreaming big."

One of the original team leaders at PEARLS was Gerry Howze. The Executive Director died in September after a courageous battle with cancer. Her legacy is a key part of PEARLS.

"She is embedded in the work that we do in our core values and our mission to keep girls first, said Tardy. I feel her spirit every day in our office."

Next month PEARLS will hold a community Trivia Game Night that will be part FUNraiser and fundraiser. The November 8th event will be at the Sprecher Brewing Company.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

