Inclusion efforts 'going well' on $456M Baird Center construction project

The Baird Center expansion project is expected to have a grand opening in May, but it's already delivering dividends on key metrics for disadvantaged business owners and hiring workers who live in Milwaukee.

"I think it's going very well," said James Methu, economic inclusion manager with Gilbane Building Company.

He's been a part of the inclusion efforts at the $456 million Baird Center construction project.



"We know the goal on the project is 31%, all together, and to be north of 43% is an amazing thing," said Methu @TheTable Tuesday night. "It's no easy feat, consistent outreach consistently working with contractors but it's definitely rewarding."

Methu says contract work at the Baird Center includes 25% minority-owned businesses, 17% women-owned, and approaching 1% disabled veterans-owned.

The other key metric was hiring city residents to work on the project. He says 44.3% of the workforce live in the city.

A key goal for the city and Methu, who was born and raised in Milwaukee.

"You have to meet people where they are you have to get them interested in construction, recruit them, train them up, and then get them on the project."

Methu sees more work opportunities for city residents with more construction projects in the pipeline.

"We have to refill the pipeline, and one way to do that is to go directly into the neighborhoods on the north side and south side. And make sure we say, 'Hey, this is a family-sustaining career,'" Methu said. "It's just opening eyes."

