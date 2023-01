MILWAUKEEE — Men's mental health has become more and more of a topic of discussion.

Harry Evans, the founder of Heal Black Man, has created a nonjudgment community for men to relax, relate and release.

Evans uses Yoga as a way to help participants heal.

On Tuesday, Evans joined At The Table to share how creating a "community" is helping men embrace new ways to find peace and balance in their lives.

