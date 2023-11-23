How a Milwaukee holiday tradition is a gift that keeps giving!

A Christmas Carol has become a Milwaukee holiday tradition at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater that brings good cheer to audiences year after year.

"We have the second longest-running production in the country and every single year we have tens of thousands of audiences come and they're very generous," said Chad Bauman, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

That generosity helps fund the Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol Family Programs.

"It's a story of redemption and generosity. And afterward, we ask them (audience) to give money to help local families and then we partner with a nonprofit to distribute those monies," said Bauman who was @TheTable Wednesday night.

Each year they raise between $40,000 to $50,000 for the programs.

"We also provide 1000s of tickets every single year to families that might not be able to participate otherwise. And we also go through a network of about 100 nonprofit partners," said Bauman. "This is a time of year that you want to make sure that everybody has a great holiday experience, and we want to be able to provide that to every child in the community."

