'Everybody needs to be worried': Local cybersecurity expert on protecting your data

Imagine getting a call in the middle of the night from someone telling you that all of your data has been breached. What do you do next?

"I think everybody needs to be worried. This is affecting not only our workplaces, all types of businesses, governments, but also, us individually in our homes," said Tina Chang, Chairman and CEO of SysLogic in Brookfield.

Chang was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about cybersecurity threats and this Friday's Cybersecurity Summit at MSOE.

Chang says sometimes it's something as simple as phishing that can compromise your data.

"Essentially it's somebody's trying to lure you in to give sensitive data, your personal sensitive data. In fact, I just got one of those texts today, somebody pretending that they're my mobile service provider and asking me to reset passwords."

Protect your passwords. Chang says it starts with being prepared.

"Definitely starts with having a good defense, and we call that protection and prevention."

Chang says there's still space available to attend Friday's Cybersecurity Summit with industry experts and a special deal for students.

"We have many industries across the landscape healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, but my favorite is for students, absolutely free for students. "

