Big Brothers Big Sisters in Milwaukee needs volunteers with 400+ kids on waiting list

MILWAUKEE — They've been mentoring young people for more than a century nationwide and next year marks 50 years in Milwaukee for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

"Mentorship works, we're an evidence-based program," said new President and CEO Neil Willenson. "The reality is it's all about human beings and our agency helps 1,300 kids one on one."

Willenson was @TheTable Tuesday night to talk about his new role at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"Our proof is that they're achieving better grades. They're graduating on time, they're pursuing post-secondary education, getting jobs, or making healthy decisions."

Willenson says it starts with good volunteers.

"We couldn't do it without more than 1000 mentors making a difference right here in Milwaukee."

The challenge now for Willenson is to build on the success and find ways to help more children.

"It's a privilege to serve over 1,000 kids. There's 500 kids waiting. Last week I asked our VP of Program Services, how many kids were on the waiting list. It was 440," said Willenson. "So, we need more safe, stable, nurturing adults to raise their hand and say, I've got an hour or two weeks to provide to a child. That's what we need right now, we need more mentors."

To volunteer, visit bbbsmilwaukee.org.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip