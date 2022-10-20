Watch Now
At the Table: Why health and equity are important for improving neighborhoods

Kate Riordan joined Shannon Sims @ the table Wednesday night to discuss how a new report shows Milwaukee is making streets safer for pedestrians.
Milwaukee's Department of Public Works wants you to know streets are not just for cars, but for everyone. The city recently released its 2021 Complete Streets Health and Equity report.
MILWAUKEE  — Milwaukee's Department of Public Works wants you to know streets are not just for cars, but for everyone.

The city recently released its 2021 Complete Streets Health and Equity report.

Kate Riordan, senior transportation planner for the City of Milwaukee, joined Shannon Sims @ the table Wednesday night to discuss why health and equity are important in improving neighborhoods. The two also walk through the new report that shows progress in the city.

