Argentina upsets Brazil to take men's volleyball bronze

(Photo by Yuri Cortez / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Argentina's Facundo Conte celebrates their victory in the men's bronze medal volleyball match between Argentina and Brazil during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Posted at 11:42 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 03:36:48-04

MATCH STATS

In its run to the bronze medal, Argentina knocked out all three of the teams that stood on the podium in Rio. 

The United States finished third in 2016 but fell to Argentina during pool play. Silver medalist Italy was the next to go after a loss in the quarterfinals, and reigning champion Brazil couldn't hold off an Argentinian comeback in the fifth set of the bronze medal match. 

Argentina won the first set 25-23, but Brazil wouldn't go down without a fight. The 2016 gold medalists took sets two and three, 25-20, 25-20, forcing Argentina to step up or step off the podium. Argentina responded, winning the fourth set 25-17 and edging the Brazilians 15-13 in Set 5 to clinch bronze. 

The Tokyo Games marks the first time since the 2000 Olympics that Brazil's men's volleyball team did not win a medal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

