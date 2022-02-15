Another late mistake costs Team USA men's curling in loss to Italy

Italy 10, Team USA 4

John Shuster’s go-big-or-go-home mentality has again come back to bite Team USA.

Trailing 6-4 with one stone remaining in the eighth end of Tuesday’s game against Italy, Shuster faced a house that had Italy on for three points. The U.S. skip went for a risky shot for a takeout that, if successful, would have given his team two points. Instead, his throw clipped his own stone and took both out, leaving a steal of four for Italy.

With the steal, Italy went up 10-4, forcing the U.S. to concede the final two ends and take the loss.

Italy took a 3-2 lead in the third and stayed ahead for the rest of the game. The U.S.’s only points after scoring two in the second came on just single point ends in the fourth and sixth.

Italy led 5-3 at the halfway break.

Team USA benefitted from a successful risky shot by Shuster in 7-4 win over Switzerland in the previous game, but have also now lost a second contest from a costly mistake on big shots. In the U.S.'s game to Canada earlier this week, the team gave up four points in the second after back-to-back misses by Chris Plys and Shuster.

Team USA falls to 4-4 with the loss. They will finish round robin play on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. against Denmark.

Italy (2-6) will play Denmark next at 1:50 a.m. ET Wednesday, and finish round robin play later than day against Norway.

GAME STATS