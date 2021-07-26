Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Americans Marks, Moore, Andino advance to surfing quarterfinals in Tokyo

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
American Kolohe Andino had to eliminate teammate John John Florence to advance to the quarterfinals in Tokyo.
Americans Marks, Moore, Andino advance to surfing quarterfinals in Tokyo
Posted at 12:09 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 01:59:18-04

Three Americans are set to compete in the first-ever Olympic surfing quarterfinals.

Kolohe Andino, Caroline Marks and Carissa Moore all won their respectively heats in Round 3 of the men's and women's competition in Tokyo on Monday — though Andino had to eliminate U.S. teammate John John Florence in a head-to-head matchup in the process.

Andino got out to an early lead and controlled most of heat two, but Florence put up a late push in the last couple minutes to keep things close. Andino's two highest-scoring waves totaled him a 14.83 while Florence earned an 11.60. 

Next up for Andino is Japan's Kanoa Igarashi.

Florence, a two-time world champion who's said to be the most marketable surfer in the world, rushed a comeback from tearing his ACL to make the Olympic team. While Andino had advanced straight to Round 3, Florence had to compete in Round 2 in order to advance.

Marks defeated Japan's Mahina Maeda with a sky-high score of 15.33, the biggest score of the round on the women's side. She'll now face Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy in the quarterfinals.

 

SEE MORE: Caroline Marks puts up highest score in Round 3

Moore, a four-time world champion, defeated Peru's Sofia Mulanovich with a 10.34. Next up is Brazil's Silvana Lima in the quarterfinals. 

The men's quarterfinals begin at 6 p.m. ET Monday evening; the women start at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More