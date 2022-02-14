American Marin Hamill stretchered off slopestyle course in qualifying round

American Marin Hamill crashed and fell after a jump during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Hamill was taken off the course on a toboggan by a medical crew while the competition was briefly paused. Her crash came on the landing of the last big jump on the course. She was an attempting a 720-spin on the large jump. The freeskier was seen holding her right leg in pain. According to those at the event, she was treated for about 10 minutes before being brought down the hill to an ambulance.

Despite being carried down the hill in a sled, it’s unclear if she will be able to compete in the final. Her first run qualified her for the final after she finished in seventh place.

Earlier in the day, fellow American Caroline Claire fell during a practice run on the course and did not compete in the qualifiers.

Skies were clear on Monday after a snowy weekend and temperatures hovered around -2 degrees Fahrenheit, but skiers struggled following the weekend blizzard that dumped several inches of fresh powder on the course.

Half of the skiers stumbled or missed their landings altogether and crashed in their first run as they struggled with the rail section of the slopestyle course.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.