Officer who shot Daunte Wright to face manslaughter charge, reports say

Prosecutors plan to file a second-degree manslaughter charge against the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday, according to the New York Times and NBC News.

Reports from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Minnesota Public Radio News indicate that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput plans to make the charge against former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter public in a press release later on Wednesday.

Potter resigned from the department on Tuesday, two days after she fired the fatal shot that killed Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday.

In a press conference on Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed that Potter meant to fire her Taser during a struggle but accidentally grabbed her gun.

Gannon also resigned from the force on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.