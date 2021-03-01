Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer's trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An appeals court is considering whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Jury selection begins next Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The trial judge dismissed a third-degree murder count last October.

But prosecutors asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday to reinstate the charge in light of its recent decision to uphold a third-degree murder conviction against another ex-officer in a different case.

A three-judge panel that heard oral arguments Monday promised an expedited decision given the looming trial date.

On May 25, Floyd died while handcuffed as Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. The scene was captured on video, which touched off protests nationwide.