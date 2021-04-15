Watch
Chicago releases body camera video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a visit with Vice President Kamala Harris to a COVID-19 vaccination site Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgment until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of a 13-year-old boy last month. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:27:02-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police review board released a body camera video on Thursday of a police officer's fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage Thursday of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo after allowing the boy's family to view it Tuesday.

Shortly before its release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain peaceful.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix."

